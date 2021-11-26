Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Understanding the wage-price inflation cycle
Nov 26, 2021

Understanding the wage-price inflation cycle

Also today: what the new COVID-19 variant means for markets and the holiday travel season.

Segments From this episode

Are we headed toward a wage-price inflation cycle in 2022?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Nov 26, 2021
Economist Betsey Stevenson weighs in on fixing the supply-and-demand imbalance for semiconductors and other goods to quell inflation.
A prolonged semiconductor shortage could mean higher prices for goods like cars, adding to inflationary pressures.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
