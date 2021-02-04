I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Surprise! You weren’t an employee after all.
Feb 4, 2021

Download
A new season of Marketplace's documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour" is out now, and it's all about jobs and "the thing we used to call employment." Plus, McKinsey's multi-state civil settlement over its role in the opioid crisis. And, auto industry plans for electric vehicles appear to line up with Biden's goals for fighting climate change.

Segments From this episode

McKinsey agrees to $573 million settlement over its role in advising companies on how to “supercharge” opioid sales

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Automakers are in line with Biden for new direction on climate, electric cars

by Samantha Fields
Feb 4, 2021
Where EV sales are now and where they may be headed, under a new administration that is expected to nudge the industry forward.
Electric car chargers on Sept. 23, 2020, in Corte Madera, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The erosion of employment in the U.S., from the gig economy to decades-long corporate strategy and beyond

Marketplace's documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour" has just launched a new season that gets deep into the history and the future of employees. Host Krissy Clark joined the "Marketplace Morning Report" to discuss.
Music from the episode

No Cars Go Arcade Fire

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
