Ukrainian defense minister calls for economic sanctions against Russia now
Jan 19, 2022

Ukrainian defense minister calls for economic sanctions against Russia now

Ukraine's defense minister told the BBC he encourages Western governments to impose immediate sanctions on Moscow amid rising concerns of an invasion of his country. Plus: Shares of Sony plunge after Microsoft announces a big acquisition. And, how China's Xingjang region hopes to benefit from the winter Olympic games.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

