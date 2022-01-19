Ukrainian defense minister calls for economic sanctions against Russia now
Ukraine's defense minister told the BBC he encourages Western governments to impose immediate sanctions on Moscow amid rising concerns of an invasion of his country. Plus: Shares of Sony plunge after Microsoft announces a big acquisition. And, how China's Xingjang region hopes to benefit from the winter Olympic games.
