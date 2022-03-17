Invest in the nonprofit journalism that you rely on.
Ukraine’s president urges Germany to put morals before economic interests
From the BBC World Service: But with fears growing that the war in Ukraine could push Germany into economic recession and stoke soaring inflation, it might be difficult for Germany to meet the Ukranian president's demands. Plus, nearly 2 million people have fled the war in Ukraine, seeking refuge. We hear from President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, whose country is seeing an increasing number of people looking for safety and security.
