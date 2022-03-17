Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Ukraine’s president urges Germany to put morals before economic interests
Mar 17, 2022

Ukraine's president urges Germany to put morals before economic interests

From the BBC World Service: But with fears growing that the war in Ukraine could push Germany into economic recession and stoke soaring inflation, it might be difficult for Germany to meet the Ukranian president's demands. Plus, nearly 2 million people have fled the war in Ukraine, seeking refuge. We hear from President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, whose country is seeing an increasing number of people looking for safety and security.

