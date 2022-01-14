Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Ukraine’s government is hit with a major cyberattack
Jan 14, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The cyberattacks hit the websites of the Ukrainian foreign, energy and education ministries. Authorities say nearly 60 attacks on state systems were thwarted last month alone. Plus, French electricity provider EDF will have to sell more power generated from its nuclear plants to competitors at cheaper prices as the government seeks to limit the rise in household energy costs. And, the young Indian artists making money from NFTs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

