Ukraine’s government is hit with a major cyberattack
From the BBC World Service: The cyberattacks hit the websites of the Ukrainian foreign, energy and education ministries. Authorities say nearly 60 attacks on state systems were thwarted last month alone. Plus, French electricity provider EDF will have to sell more power generated from its nuclear plants to competitors at cheaper prices as the government seeks to limit the rise in household energy costs. And, the young Indian artists making money from NFTs.
