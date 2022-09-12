Ukraine is restoring power supply, but critical infrastructure is badly damaged
From the BBC World Service: Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of attacking civilian infrastructure, resulting in widespread blackouts in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There are concerns for how prepared the regions are for the upcoming winter. Plus, British economic growth slowed in July and another public holiday for the Queen's funeral next week could dampen growth this month.
