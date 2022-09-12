Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 You can now donate your vehicle to Marketplace as a tax-deductible donation Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Ukraine is restoring power supply, but critical infrastructure is badly damaged
Sep 12, 2022

Ukraine is restoring power supply, but critical infrastructure is badly damaged

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of attacking civilian infrastructure, resulting in widespread blackouts in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There are concerns for how prepared the regions are for the upcoming winter. Plus, British economic growth slowed in July and another public holiday for the Queen's funeral next week could dampen growth this month.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
7:39
2:30 AM PDT
10:22
7:32 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 9, 2022
21:01
Sep 9, 2022
27:17
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
How is the restaurant industry faring these days?
How is the restaurant industry faring these days?
Ethereum's "merge" could help clean crypto’s dirty energy reputation
Marketplace Tech
Ethereum's "merge" could help clean crypto’s dirty energy reputation
Why quiet quitting has become a loud trend
Why quiet quitting has become a loud trend
The world joins the U.K. in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Marketplace Morning Report
The world joins the U.K. in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II