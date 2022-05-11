Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Ukraine cuts off Russian natural gas supply
May 11, 2022

Ukraine cuts off Russian natural gas supply

From the BBC World Service: Ukraine has essentially turned off one of its taps transporting Russian natural gas supplies to Europe. Also on the program, we meet the entrepreneurs launching new airlines, despite the pandemic.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

