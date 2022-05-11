Ukraine cuts off Russian natural gas supply
From the BBC World Service: Ukraine has essentially turned off one of its taps transporting Russian natural gas supplies to Europe. Also on the program, we meet the entrepreneurs launching new airlines, despite the pandemic.
