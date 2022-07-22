Ukraine and Russia reportedly ready to sign deal to secure safe export of grain
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Turkey has announced it has negotiated a plan between Russia and Ukraine to potentially allow vital exports to resume through the Black Sea. Sri Lanka's new president announces that he'll maintain his role as finance minister. And we hear from the people reversing the trend of brain drain in Greece.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant