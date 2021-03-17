Mar 17, 2021
U.K. Uber drivers to get minimum wage and more
Uber drivers in the U.K. are set to get new employment rights, including the minimum wage, the company has announced. Plus, is the EU fight over the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine damaging confidence in the shot? And, we hear from the village pub in County Wicklow, Ireland, that's facing its second St. Patrick's day under pandemic restrictions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
