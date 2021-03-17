The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

U.K. Uber drivers to get minimum wage and more
Mar 17, 2021

Uber drivers in the U.K. are set to get new employment rights, including the minimum wage, the company has announced. Plus, is the EU fight over the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine damaging confidence in the shot? And, we hear from the village pub in County Wicklow, Ireland, that's facing its second St. Patrick's day under pandemic restrictions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
