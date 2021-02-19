Feb 19, 2021
U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers, not independent contractors
From the BBC World Service: The U.K.'s Supreme Court ruled Uber drivers should be classified as workers and not contractors, and as such are entitled to a raft of benefits and payments.
