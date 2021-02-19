The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers, not independent contractors
Feb 19, 2021

U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers, not independent contractors

From the BBC World Service: The U.K.'s Supreme Court ruled Uber drivers should be classified as workers and not contractors, and as such are entitled to a raft of benefits and payments.

