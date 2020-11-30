Nov 30, 2020
The British retail giant that owns Topshop is close to collapse
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Parts of Arcadia Group could be sold off as COVID-19 strikes a blow on Main Street. Also, the Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO says he'll quit after an unprecedented shutdown of trading in October. Plus, how Uganda's coffee exports are thriving.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director