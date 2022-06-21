Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.K. railways paralyzed by biggest strike in 30 years
Jun 21, 2022

U.K. railways paralyzed by biggest strike in 30 years

From the BBC World Service: Russia summons the EU ambassador after Lithuania's blocks goods travelling by rail to Kaliningrad - a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea. British train schedules are thrown into chaos this morning by the biggest strike of railways workers in three decades. And Thailand has recently legalized cannabis, sparking a boom in related businesses. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

