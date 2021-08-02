Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

UK prepares itself for American travelers
Aug 2, 2021

Julla Coronado stops in to talk about the markets and employment figures. We also chat about Square's $29 billion purchase of Afterpay.

Segments From this episode

Facing shortages of construction materials and labor, builders try to be flexible

by Samantha Fields
Aug 2, 2021
Often that means negotiating what gets done when.
Everything from worker shortage to material prices have forced builders to adapt.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
