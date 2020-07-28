Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The duo behind Britain’s first magazine for Black girls
Jul 28, 2020

The duo behind Britain’s first magazine for Black girls

One mom spotted a lack of diversity in magazines for young Black girls in the U.K. So she started her own. Malaysia's former prime minister is convicted in 1MDB financial scandal. Google announces a new transatlantic data cable.

