Feb 12, 2021
Britain’s economy saw its largest decline on record
Brexit and the pandemic contributed to a decline of almost 10% last year. Also, people are moving out of London. Plus, meal kits replace parades for Chinese New Year. And, France plans a labor code reform so you can eat lunch at your desk.
