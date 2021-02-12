I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Britain’s economy saw its largest decline on record
Feb 12, 2021

Brexit and the pandemic contributed to a decline of almost 10% last year. Also, people are moving out of London. Plus, meal kits replace parades for Chinese New Year. And, France plans a labor code reform so you can eat lunch at your desk.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
