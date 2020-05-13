COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

The UK economy’s sharpest contraction since the financial crisis
May 13, 2020

The British economy shrank by 2% during the first three months of the year. Also, India announces $266 billion worth of stimulus measures for businesses. Shoppers in Chile share concerns about safety during the virus.

