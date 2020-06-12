Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

UK economy shrinks at record level
Jun 12, 2020

The U.K.'s economy shrank by 20.4% in April, the sharpest contraction since records began. Asian and European stocks follow Wall Street down on fears of a second wave of the coronavirus. And, Sony has revealed its new Playstation 5.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director