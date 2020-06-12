Jun 12, 2020
UK economy shrinks at record level
The U.K.'s economy shrank by 20.4% in April, the sharpest contraction since records began. Asian and European stocks follow Wall Street down on fears of a second wave of the coronavirus. And, Sony has revealed its new Playstation 5.
