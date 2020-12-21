How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Travel bans isolate U.K. after COVID mutation discovered
Dec 21, 2020

Travel bans isolate U.K. after COVID mutation discovered

The U.K. is in the midst of growing physical isolation as a result of a new, more contagious coronavirus variant. Plus, why is Indonesia looking to vaccinate people under the age of 59 first, and how will it manage the logistics?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
