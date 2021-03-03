The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

What’s inside the U.K.’s big red budget box?
Mar 3, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who controls the U.K.'s purse strings, unveils the latest budget proposal today. Plus, a review of British stock market rules calls for reforms to make the U.K. a more attractive place to raise money. And, a high-level Chinese government report details research on a massive Uighur relocation plan.

