Jul 6, 2020
Uber’s food-delivery market move to buy Postmates
Uber is buying food-delivery service Postmates. Plus, an early look at why market futures were up all morning. And, how does the cancellation of minor league baseball this year affect the towns where teams play?
Stories From this episode
Uber makes food-delivery market move with purchase of Postmates
The companies announced Monday that Uber will acquire Postmates for about $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal.
What does minor league baseball's canceled season mean for teams and the towns that host them?
Hannah Keyser of Yahoo! Sports says more than half of minor league teams could go under.
