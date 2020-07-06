Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Uber’s food-delivery market move to buy Postmates
Jul 6, 2020

Uber’s food-delivery market move to buy Postmates

Uber is buying food-delivery service Postmates. Plus, an early look at why market futures were up all morning. And, how does the cancellation of minor league baseball this year affect the towns where teams play?

Stories From this episode

Uber makes food-delivery market move with purchase of Postmates

by Andy Uhler , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jul 6, 2020
The companies announced Monday that Uber will acquire Postmates for about $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal.
Food delivery is one area where business has been up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What does minor league baseball's canceled season mean for teams and the towns that host them?

by Andy Uhler and Rose Conlon
Jul 6, 2020
Hannah Keyser of Yahoo! Sports says more than half of minor league teams could go under.
"Most minor league revenue is butts in seats, they make their money from having people attend games," says Hannah Keyser of Yahoo! Sports.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Hotline Miami Theme Benny Smiles

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

