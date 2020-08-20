SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could California be without Uber and Lyft by tonight?
Aug 20, 2020

Could California be without Uber and Lyft by tonight?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A battle over the contractor economy may erupt. Plus, Airbnb confidentially files to go public. And, how the labor movement in the U.S. might evolve to include more temporary and gig workers.

Segments From this episode

Uber, Lyft threaten to stop service in California

by Nova Safo
Aug 20, 2020
The dispute could put jobs at stake during the pandemic.
The conflict has come after a judge supported a state law that classifies drivers as employees, not contractors.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Airbnb begins process to go public

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 20, 2020
The company is using provisions of a 2012 law to keep its inner workings secret for now.
Carl Court/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Reimagining the Economy

Organizing labor in an era of temporary work and the gig economy

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin and Meredith Garretson
Aug 20, 2020
The labor movement of the future moves beyond traditional collective bargaining, says former SEIU Local 26 President Javier Morillo.
The challenge facing the labor movement today, and in the last decades, has been to adjust to an economy that doesn’t depend on industrial jobs, but temporary workers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Girl (feat. KAYTRANADA) - Radio Edit The Internet, KAYTRANADA

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What can Congress do about funding for the USPS and vote-by-mail efforts?
What can Congress do about funding for the USPS and vote-by-mail efforts?
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
How are CEOs doing on their stakeholdlers pledge?
How are CEOs doing on their stakeholdlers pledge?
Don't expect a tuition refund if your university moves classes online
COVID-19
Don't expect a tuition refund if your university moves classes online