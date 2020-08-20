Aug 20, 2020
Could California be without Uber and Lyft by tonight?
A battle over the contractor economy may erupt. Plus, Airbnb confidentially files to go public. And, how the labor movement in the U.S. might evolve to include more temporary and gig workers.
Segments From this episode
Uber, Lyft threaten to stop service in California
The dispute could put jobs at stake during the pandemic.
Airbnb begins process to go public
The company is using provisions of a 2012 law to keep its inner workings secret for now.
Organizing labor in an era of temporary work and the gig economy
The labor movement of the future moves beyond traditional collective bargaining, says former SEIU Local 26 President Javier Morillo.
