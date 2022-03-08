Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.S. set to ban Russian oil imports
Mar 8, 2022

U.S. set to ban Russian oil imports

The U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil, according to the White House. Jeffery Cleveland discusses this news with us, and what it could mean for market activity going forward. From our BBC colleagues, we learn that the price of nickel, which is used in rechargeable batteries and stainless steel, spiked 250% in the past two days. That forced a shutdown of trading at the London Metal Exchange. We have a tale of entrepreneurship out of Maine, where a new avenue for Muslim fashion has emerged.

Muslim entrepreneur brings modest fashion to her Maine community

by Ari Snider
Mar 8, 2022
Israa Enan started her own clothing boutique to sell hijabs to meet the needs of a new generation of Muslim consumers.
In her hometown of Biddeford, Maine, Israa Enan holds up a hijab from her new clothing line, Muharah Collection.
Ari Snider
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

