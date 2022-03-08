U.S. set to ban Russian oil imports

The U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil, according to the White House. Jeffery Cleveland discusses this news with us, and what it could mean for market activity going forward. From our BBC colleagues, we learn that the price of nickel, which is used in rechargeable batteries and stainless steel, spiked 250% in the past two days. That forced a shutdown of trading at the London Metal Exchange. We have a tale of entrepreneurship out of Maine, where a new avenue for Muslim fashion has emerged.