Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.S. says cyberattack on meatpacker JBS is likely from Russia
Jun 2, 2021

U.S. says cyberattack on meatpacker JBS is likely from Russia

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, suffered a targeted attack which disrupted its operations in Australia, Canada and the U.S. Plus, with planes not flying over Belarus for now, how much money could the country lose in overflight fees? And, Wendy's throws open the doors to its first restaurant in the U.K. in decades, with plans for European expansion.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
To narrow racial wealth gap, Biden plan takes aim at home appraisal inequality
To narrow racial wealth gap, Biden plan takes aim at home appraisal inequality
Is the labor shortage a crisis or an adjustment?
Is the labor shortage a crisis or an adjustment?
How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers
COVID-19
How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers
3 Federal Reserve leaders discuss the need for diversity among economists
Race and Economy
3 Federal Reserve leaders discuss the need for diversity among economists