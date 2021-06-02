Jun 2, 2021
U.S. says cyberattack on meatpacker JBS is likely from Russia
From the BBC World Service: Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, suffered a targeted attack which disrupted its operations in Australia, Canada and the U.S. Plus, with planes not flying over Belarus for now, how much money could the country lose in overflight fees? And, Wendy's throws open the doors to its first restaurant in the U.K. in decades, with plans for European expansion.
