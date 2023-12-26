My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

U.S. regulators look to boost children’s online privacy
Dec 26, 2023

U.S. regulators look to boost children’s online privacy

Leon Neal/Getty Images
The FTC's review includes a crackdown on targeted advertising to children and limits to notifications aimed at keeping them online.

Potential updates to a 25-year-old law

by Lily Jamali

The Federal Trade Commission is considering new limits on how and when Big Tech companies can turn the data of kids into profits as part of a review of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

A look at the end-of-the-year financial markets

by David Brancaccio

News that the consumer price index dropping 0.1% in November cheered bond and stock markets. But is the tradition of what’s called the Santa Claus rally something to bet on? Diane Swonk chief economist at KPMG says in an uncertain world, Santa doesn’t always deliver.

