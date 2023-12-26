U.S. regulators look to boost children’s online privacy
The FTC's review includes a crackdown on targeted advertising to children and limits to notifications aimed at keeping them online.
Potential updates to a 25-year-old law
The Federal Trade Commission is considering new limits on how and when Big Tech companies can turn the data of kids into profits as part of a review of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
A look at the end-of-the-year financial markets
News that the consumer price index dropping 0.1% in November cheered bond and stock markets. But is the tradition of what’s called the Santa Claus rally something to bet on? Diane Swonk chief economist at KPMG says in an uncertain world, Santa doesn’t always deliver.
