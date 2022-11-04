How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.S. labor market maintained its strength in October
Nov 4, 2022

U.S. labor market maintained its strength in October

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
The Labor Department's newest jobs report beat expectations, and Chris Low of FHN Financial is here with us to talk about what it could mean for the Fed. Then, we discuss mass layoffs at Twitter. One of our producers illustrates the grind of the New York City rental market.

Segments From this episode

How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

by Dylan Miettinen
Sep 28, 2022
One report found that net effective median rent in Brooklyn jumped more than 27% year-over-year in August.
A public radio producer, two roommates and a corgi team up to take on Brooklyn's competitive rental market.
Dylan Miettinen/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

