Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after.
U.S. labor market maintained its strength in October
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Labor Department's newest jobs report beat expectations, and Chris Low of FHN Financial is here with us to talk about what it could mean for the Fed. Then, we discuss mass layoffs at Twitter. One of our producers illustrates the grind of the New York City rental market.
Segments From this episode
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
One report found that net effective median rent in Brooklyn jumped more than 27% year-over-year in August.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer