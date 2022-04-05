Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.S. and Europe draw up new sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine
Apr 5, 2022

U.S. and Europe draw up new sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

From the BBC World Service: Four rounds of sanctions measures have already been approved against Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. Plus, Sri Lanka's newly appointed finance minister has resigned after less than 24 hours in the job. Protesters are increasing their calls for the country's president to go amid the worst economic crisis in decades.

