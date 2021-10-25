Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

U.N. warns millions in Afghanistan could face starvation this winter
Oct 25, 2021

U.N. warns millions in Afghanistan could face starvation this winter

From the BBC World Service: Estimates from the U.N. World Food Program say more than half of the Afghan population will face acute food insecurity unless urgent action is taken. Plus, profits at HSBC, one of Europe's biggest banks, rocket as worries fade about bad loans driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, how celebrity culture in China can present a problem for big brands.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

