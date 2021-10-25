U.N. warns millions in Afghanistan could face starvation this winter
From the BBC World Service: Estimates from the U.N. World Food Program say more than half of the Afghan population will face acute food insecurity unless urgent action is taken. Plus, profits at HSBC, one of Europe's biggest banks, rocket as worries fade about bad loans driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, how celebrity culture in China can present a problem for big brands.
