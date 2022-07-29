U.K. says Russia is paying mercenaries in its war in Ukraine
From the BBC World Service: Britain's defense secretary, Ben Wallace, says a private Russian military company called the Wagner Group has likely been tapped to send troops to the frontlines in Ukraine. Also, the Eurozone reported stronger-than-expected economic growth. Plus, a ship carrying grain from Ukraine is expected to depart Odesa for the first time since the war began. And, you've probably heard the phrase "paperless office", but what about the idea of de-printing and reusing the same paper again?
