U.K. says Russia is paying mercenaries in its war in Ukraine
Jul 29, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Britain's defense secretary, Ben Wallace, says a private Russian military company called the Wagner Group has likely been tapped to send troops to the frontlines in Ukraine. Also, the Eurozone reported stronger-than-expected economic growth. Plus, a ship carrying grain from Ukraine is expected to depart Odesa for the first time since the war began. And, you've probably heard the phrase "paperless office", but what about the idea of de-printing and reusing the same paper again?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

