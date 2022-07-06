U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
From the BBC World Service: Late yesterday, U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak resigned, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership and saying people wanted competence and integrity. Norway's government has imposed a forced settlement on striking oil and gas workers. We look at the legacy of OPEC's secretary general Mohammad Barkindo, who was instrumental in the expansion of the organization.
