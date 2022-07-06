Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
Jul 6, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Late yesterday, U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak resigned, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership and saying people wanted competence and integrity. Norway's government has imposed a forced settlement on striking oil and gas workers. We look at the legacy of OPEC's secretary general Mohammad Barkindo, who was instrumental in the expansion of the organization.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

