Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 You can now donate your vehicle to Marketplace as a tax-deductible donation Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Twitter shareholders said “yes” to Elon Musk. This makes things a little weird.
Sep 14, 2022

Twitter shareholders said “yes” to Elon Musk. This makes things a little weird.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
First, Jeffery Cleveland joins us to discuss the recovering markets and inflation. We examine a snapshot of supplemental poverty data. Erik Gordon from the University of Michigan explains the significance of Twitter shareholders voting in favor of Elon Musk's takeover bid.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
7:31
2:38 AM PDT
7:09
7:46 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 13, 2022
28:56
Sep 13, 2022
26:47
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Small businesses say inflation is still their biggest problem
Small businesses say inflation is still their biggest problem
How "long COVID" is impacting the labor force
How "long COVID" is impacting the labor force
Possible train strike could derail supply chain even more
Possible train strike could derail supply chain even more
China's lockdowns continue to disrupt personal lives and the global economy
COVID-19
China's lockdowns continue to disrupt personal lives and the global economy