Twitter shareholders said “yes” to Elon Musk. This makes things a little weird.
First, Jeffery Cleveland joins us to discuss the recovering markets and inflation. We examine a snapshot of supplemental poverty data. Erik Gordon from the University of Michigan explains the significance of Twitter shareholders voting in favor of Elon Musk's takeover bid.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant