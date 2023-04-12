The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Twitter is ‘roughly break-even,’ Elon Musk says in an exclusive BBC interview
Apr 12, 2023

Twitter is ‘roughly break-even,’ Elon Musk says in an exclusive BBC interview

Joshua Lott/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Six months into his ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk sits down for an exclusive interview with the BBC's James Clayton in San Francisco and tells him Twitter is 'roughly break even'. It follows the cutting of nearly 75% of the company's workforce since he bought the social media company. Plus, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, tells us most economies will avoid going into recession this year.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

