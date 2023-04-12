Twitter is ‘roughly break-even,’ Elon Musk says in an exclusive BBC interview

From the BBC World Service: Six months into his ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk sits down for an exclusive interview with the BBC's James Clayton in San Francisco and tells him Twitter is 'roughly break even'. It follows the cutting of nearly 75% of the company's workforce since he bought the social media company. Plus, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, tells us most economies will avoid going into recession this year.