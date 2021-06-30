Turn that one-hour Zoom into 15 minutes of usefulness
If hybrid and remote work persist as may be the case, Keith Ferrazzi has some ideas to make the meetings shorter, less frequent and much more productive. Plus, United Airlines' massive plane order and what it says about the future of air travel. And, keeping an eye on rising oil prices and how OPEC may react in a meeting this week.
