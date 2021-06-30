Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Turn that one-hour Zoom into 15 minutes of usefulness
Jun 30, 2021

Turn that one-hour Zoom into 15 minutes of usefulness

If hybrid and remote work persist as may be the case, Keith Ferrazzi has some ideas to make the meetings shorter, less frequent and much more productive. Plus, United Airlines' massive plane order and what it says about the future of air travel. And, keeping an eye on rising oil prices and how OPEC may react in a meeting this week.

Music from the episode

The Oil Slick Frightened Rabbit

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
