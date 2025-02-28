Turmoil in D.C. starts to hit student borrowers
On this morning's show: A look at student borrowers left in the lurch and a snapshot of the economy before Trump assumed office.
An image of the pre-Trump economy
We got a whole lot of economic data this morning that paints a picture of this economy for the month of January — meaning before the mass layoffs, the cuts in research spending and the cuts in purchases from farmers for food aid. The list goes on. Let’s discuss with Chistopher Low, chief economist with FHN Financial.
Student loan borrowers in limbo
The Department of Education removed online applications for consolidations and income-based repayment plans. The StudentAid.gov website says the removals are temporary to comply with an appeals court injunction.
Is the U.S. at risk of losing lithium exports from China?
An exclusive report from Reuters finds that one company is preparing for potentially broad bans on exports from Beijing.
