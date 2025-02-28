Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Turmoil in D.C. starts to hit student borrowers
Feb 28, 2025

Turmoil in D.C. starts to hit student borrowers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
On this morning's show: A look at student borrowers left in the lurch and a snapshot of the economy before Trump assumed office.

Segments From this episode

An image of the pre-Trump economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour

We got a whole lot of economic data this morning that paints a picture of this economy for the month of January — meaning before the mass layoffs, the cuts in research spending and the cuts in purchases from farmers for food aid. The list goes on. Let’s discuss with Chistopher Low, chief economist with FHN Financial.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Student loan borrowers in limbo

by Nova Safo

The Department of Education removed online applications for consolidations and income-based repayment plans. The StudentAid.gov website says the removals are temporary to comply with an appeals court injunction.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Is the U.S. at risk of losing lithium exports from China?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Feb 28, 2025
An exclusive report from Reuters finds that one company is preparing for potentially broad bans on exports from Beijing.
Lithium is all-important for the transition to cleaner energy. China leads the way when it comes to the technology needed to process this metal.
Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:59 AM PST
10:19
3:05 AM PST
10:52
3:00 AM PST
1:07
Feb 27, 2025
10:31
Feb 27, 2025
25:30
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
How USAID cuts are impacting the personal economy of one Oklahoma contractor
How USAID cuts are impacting the personal economy of one Oklahoma contractor
Unemployment claims rose last week. What does that tell us about the economy?
Unemployment claims rose last week. What does that tell us about the economy?
Cheaper, faster and safer: Some LA builders and architects want a different approach to rebuilding
Los Angeles Wildfires
Cheaper, faster and safer: Some LA builders and architects want a different approach to rebuilding
Lately, the scoop on the bond market is like ice cream roulette
National Debt
Lately, the scoop on the bond market is like ice cream roulette