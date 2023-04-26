Turmoil at Fox News could — somehow — bring advertisers back
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The chaos at Fox News in recent weeks amid the sacking of Tucker Carlson and the Dominion legal settlement has cast a spotlight on the network, which would normally be unwanted. But the chaos may actually end up bringing advertisers who had previously fled when Tucker took over primetime. And, we talk about the musings of the U.S. dollar's decline with Council on Foreign Relations expert Zongyuan Zoe Liu.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC