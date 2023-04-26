The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Turmoil at Fox News could — somehow — bring advertisers back
Apr 26, 2023

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The chaos at Fox News in recent weeks amid the sacking of Tucker Carlson and the Dominion legal settlement has cast a spotlight on the network, which would normally be unwanted. But the chaos may actually end up bringing advertisers who had previously fled when Tucker took over primetime. And, we talk about the musings of the U.S. dollar's decline with Council on Foreign Relations expert Zongyuan Zoe Liu.

Music from the episode

MEGALOVANIA Toby Fox

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

