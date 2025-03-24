Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Turkey’s economy takes another hit as protests rock the country
Mar 24, 2025

Turkey’s economy takes another hit as protests rock the country

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ugur Yildirim/dia images via Getty Images)
From the BBC World Service: Protesters and police clashed on a fifth night of demonstrations after the arrest of Istanbul's mayor.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PDT
9:31
3:12 AM PDT
6:54
Mar 21, 2025
21:28
Mar 21, 2025
28:08
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Trade War 2.0
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Tricks of the Trade
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders