Turkey’s currency crisis is deepening by the day
From the BBC World Service: After plunging 15% on Monday, the lira has recovered some of its early losses. But there are reports supermarkets are beginning to ration flour and sugar and prices for goods and services are rising. Plus, Germany's incoming government is set to unveil its coalition deal, giving an idea of the direction for Europe's largest economy. And, how so-called 'scambaiters' are trying to get revenge against scammers.
