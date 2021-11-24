Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Turkey’s currency crisis is deepening by the day
Nov 24, 2021

Turkey’s currency crisis is deepening by the day

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: After plunging 15% on Monday, the lira has recovered some of its early losses. But there are reports supermarkets are beginning to ration flour and sugar and prices for goods and services are rising. Plus, Germany's incoming government is set to unveil its coalition deal, giving an idea of the direction for Europe's largest economy. And, how so-called 'scambaiters' are trying to get revenge against scammers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:02 AM PST
8:08
3:00 AM PST
34:11
2:39 AM PST
1:50
2:31 AM PST
8:59
4:13 PM PST
27:09
3:20 PM PST
32:53
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Inflation chips away at SNAP boost
Inflation chips away at SNAP boost
Christmas tree supplies are tight, and climate change is to blame
A Warmer World
Christmas tree supplies are tight, and climate change is to blame
1 year after a catastrophic fire, this Texas smoked turkey business is back
1 year after a catastrophic fire, this Texas smoked turkey business is back
What’s included in the Consumer Price Index and what isn’t?
What’s included in the Consumer Price Index and what isn’t?