Turkey’s cost-of-living crisis deepens, and one mother tells us how
May 5, 2022

Turkey's cost-of-living crisis deepens, and one mother tells us how

May 5, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Turkey's annual rate of inflation is just shy of 70%. It's 69.9% to be exact, according to data released Thursday. We hear what life is like for one family in Istanbul. Plus, as many European countries seek alternatives to Russia energy supplies, Lithuania officially opens a natural gas pipeline to Poland.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

