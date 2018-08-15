DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Turkey ups tariffs, says it's willing to talk to U.S.

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A political and economic feud between the U.S. and Turkey escalated after Turkey doubled tariffs on American goods including passenger cars and alcohol. We’ll bring you the very latest details from Istanbul. Then, South Korea’s president said he’ll connect his roads and railways to North Korea by the end of the year – progress after the summit between the two nations earlier this year. Afterwards, Mongolia is rich in copper, coal, gold, and one pre-historic commodity that’s struggling to keep safe from smugglers. Dinosaur fossils are fetching monster prices at international auction these days, but the government now is making efforts to keep the fossils at home. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/15/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.