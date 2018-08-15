Turkey ups tariffs, says it's willing to talk to U.S.

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A political and economic feud between the U.S. and Turkey escalated after Turkey doubled tariffs on American goods including passenger cars and alcohol. We'll bring you the very latest details from Istanbul. Then, South Korea's president said he'll connect his roads and railways to North Korea by the end of the year – progress after the summit between the two nations earlier this year. Afterwards, Mongolia is rich in copper, coal, gold, and one pre-historic commodity that's struggling to keep safe from smugglers. Dinosaur fossils are fetching monster prices at international auction these days, but the government now is making efforts to keep the fossils at home.