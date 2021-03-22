Mar 22, 2021
Turkey’s currency plunges to near-record low
The Turkish lira plunged more than 15%, with investors worried after the country's central bank chief was fired Saturday. Plus, could the European Union ban vaccine exports to the U.K.? And, research suggests people in mainland Europe are less confident in the AstraZeneca vaccine than before.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
