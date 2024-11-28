Turkey legs with a side of Treasury bonds
While we gorge on turkey today, the U.S. government continues to rack up debt. The national debt is just over $36 trillion. Most would agree there's something to cut in all of that. The question is how?
Why is it so hard to cut government spending?
Part of the problem is how the federal government spends its money. About two-thirds of the federal budget is mandatory spending, a quarter is discretionary and the rest goes to mandatory interest payments.
Are robots the answer to the shortage of elder care workers?
A study of Japanese nursing homes found that productivity, quality and quantity of care improved after the adoption of robots.
