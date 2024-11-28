Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Turkey legs with a side of Treasury bonds
Nov 28, 2024

Turkey legs with a side of Treasury bonds

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
While we gorge on turkey today, the U.S. government continues to rack up debt. The national debt is just over $36 trillion. Most would agree there's something to cut in all of that. The question is how?

Why is it so hard to cut government spending?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Part of the problem is how the federal government spends its money. About two-thirds of the federal budget is mandatory spending, a quarter is discretionary and the rest goes to mandatory interest payments.

Are robots the answer to the shortage of elder care workers?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Nov 28, 2024
A study of Japanese nursing homes found that productivity, quality and quantity of care improved after the adoption of robots.
The International Federation of Robotics says interest in professional service robots is largely driven by staff shortages and lack of applicants.
Ivan Bajic via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

