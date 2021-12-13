Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Turkey intervenes in currency markets as lira tumbles to fresh record low
Dec 13, 2021

Turkey intervenes in currency markets as lira tumbles to fresh record low

From the BBC World Service: Turkey's central bank is selling U.S. dollars to try stabilize the lira currency as another rate decision looms, the U.K. government is hiring around 2,000 investigators to help reclaim billions of dollars lost to benefits fraud and criminal gangs. A meeting in Geneva this week seeks to regulate investments in autonomous weapons like killer robots.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

