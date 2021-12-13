Turkey intervenes in currency markets as lira tumbles to fresh record low
From the BBC World Service: Turkey's central bank is selling U.S. dollars to try stabilize the lira currency as another rate decision looms, the U.K. government is hiring around 2,000 investigators to help reclaim billions of dollars lost to benefits fraud and criminal gangs. A meeting in Geneva this week seeks to regulate investments in autonomous weapons like killer robots.
