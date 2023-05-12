The current economic climate is affecting everyone – Marketplace included. Give now to keep Marketplace going strong.
Turkey goes to the polls in pivotal election
From the BBC World Service: Polls are tight in Turkey ahead of this Sunday’s crucial presidential election, where the faltering economy is in the spotlight. We look at what both candidates are saying as voters head to the polls. Plus, the UK economy is doing better than expected, according to the latest GDP figures, which are up 0.1%. And, Liverpool in the UK is expecting an economic boost as it prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC