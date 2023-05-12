Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

May 12, 2023

Turkey goes to the polls in pivotal election

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Polls are tight in Turkey ahead of this Sunday’s crucial presidential election, where the faltering economy is in the spotlight. We look at what both candidates are saying as voters head to the polls. Plus, the UK economy is doing better than expected, according to the latest GDP figures, which are up 0.1%. And, Liverpool in the UK is expecting an economic boost as it prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

