Turkey counts the cost of massive quake

From the BBC World Service: Turkish President Erdogan heads to the epicenter of Monday's earthquake as rescue efforts continue in freezing conditions. The death toll continues to grow and the damage to infrastructure is becoming clearer. Plus, McDonald’s has signed a legal agreement with the UK watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, in response to concerns about its handling of sexual harassment complaints by staff. And, the trains in Spain - questions are being asked after $250m was spent on 30 trains that can't fit through some tunnels.