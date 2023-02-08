Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Turkey counts the cost of massive quake
Feb 8, 2023

Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Turkish President Erdogan heads to the epicenter of Monday's earthquake as rescue efforts continue in freezing conditions. The death toll continues to grow and the damage to infrastructure is becoming clearer. Plus, McDonald’s has signed a legal agreement with the UK watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, in response to concerns about its handling of sexual harassment complaints by staff. And, the trains in Spain - questions are being asked after $250m was spent on 30 trains that can't fit through some tunnels.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

