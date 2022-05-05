Right now, Tim Ranzetta and Next Gen Personal Finance are matching gifts up to $60,000 to continue and expand Marketplace’s financial literacy programs!
TurboTax parent company to settle over deceptive advertising claims
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The company behind TurboTax has agreed to pay restitution to millions of customers who used its tax preparation software. This is to settle allegations that Intuit used deceptive marketing tactics to charge people who should have been able to file their taxes for free. Marketplace’s Nova Safo has the latest details. Also, Diane Swonk, chief economist at the tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, walks us through the state of the labor market and the implications of the Fed's half point rate hike yesterday. Plus, what happens when a country's central bank does not use higher interest rates to rein in inflation? We have an example from Turkey, where consumer prices are up nearly 70% in a year. And, hear how Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the heart of the Rust Belt has started attracting new manufacturing businesses.
Segments From this episode
Allentown region moving on from the days when the steel industry collapsed
The Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania has a booming manufacturing sector and is fast becoming a major logistics hub.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer