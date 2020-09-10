Sep 10, 2020
Trust issues can be a factor in the COVID vaccine process
We also talk about the widening wealth gap, as the group Oxfam reports how corporations are raking in profits during the pandemic. Diane Swonk discusses the markets with us.
Oxfam points out corporations profiting in the pandemic
The report from the anti-poverty advocacy group notes the wealth gap could be increasing as a result.
Some of the most vulnerable to COVID say they won't get a vaccine
In part two of our interview, we discuss the level of trust that can be a factor in the vaccine distribution process.
