Trust, blame and how the American economy feels
Dec 4, 2024

Trust, blame and how the American economy feels

Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll discuss a disconnect between people's pay, how that pay feels and what that experience means for American politics.

Segments From this episode

Salaries are still going up, but better paying positions are getting harder to find

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 4, 2024
It's a sign of a squishy job market.
It's harder to find better paying positions the older you get.
AndreyPopov/Getty Images
Economic Pulse

Has financial insecurity replaced upward mobility in the U.S. economy?

by David Brancaccio , Ariana Rosas and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 4, 2024
And will any of that change in an economy under the next Trump administration?
"We've been taught the story about the deserving rich and the undeserving poor for generations," said Alissa Quart. "This idea that we're doing this all on our own is a fiction."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

