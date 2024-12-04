Trust, blame and how the American economy feels
Today, we'll discuss a disconnect between people's pay, how that pay feels and what that experience means for American politics.
Segments From this episode
Salaries are still going up, but better paying positions are getting harder to find
It's a sign of a squishy job market.
Has financial insecurity replaced upward mobility in the U.S. economy?
And will any of that change in an economy under the next Trump administration?
