The glitz and glamor market
Nov 13, 2024

The glitz and glamor market

Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
In the third installment of our "Tricks of the Trade" series, we head to LA's jewelry and gemstone district.

Segments From this episode

Elon Musk takes on a new role

by Nova Safo

There are more questions than answers this morning about how Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will restructure and shrink the federal government. Donald Trump says he’s tasked them with that effort – through an advisory organization that the president-elect says will operate outside of government, but will advise the White House.

Tricks of the Trade

Deciphering the diamond and gem district

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 13, 2024
Even the pros have trouble with certain pieces of jewelry. But there's at least one reliable way to verify what you're buying.
A handful of offerings from B&B Fine Gems in Downtown Los Angeles.
Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

