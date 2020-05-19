May 19, 2020
Businesses with PPP loans have a new application for getting forgiveness
Housing starts in April fell by more than expected last month, a 30% drop. President Trump's threat to the WHO. Home improvement sales hold steady. The complicated rules that businesses with PPP loans have to follow to get them forgiven.
Stories From this episode
Trump threatens to end WHO funding over "repeated missteps" in COVID-19 response
Trump has accused the WHO of lacking independence from China based on a review his administration has carried out.
Home improvement sales are holding steady despite the overall retail slump
As people spend more time at home because of COVID-19, they are thinking about how they can improve those spaces.
Treasury offers new guidance on PPP loan forgiveness
The new application form for the forgiveness program offers some clarification on significant points.
