COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your support makes a difference – now more than ever. GIVE NOW
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Businesses with PPP loans have a new application for getting forgiveness
May 19, 2020

Businesses with PPP loans have a new application for getting forgiveness

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Housing starts in April fell by more than expected last month, a 30% drop. President Trump's threat to the WHO. Home improvement sales hold steady. The complicated rules that businesses with PPP loans have to follow to get them forgiven.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Trump threatens to end WHO funding over "repeated missteps" in COVID-19 response

by David Brancaccio , Victoria Craig and Alex Schroeder
May 19, 2020
Trump has accused the WHO of lacking independence from China based on a review his administration has carried out.
In a late-night tweet, the president warned the WHO it has 30 days to make "substantive improvements" in becoming more independent.
Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Home improvement sales are holding steady despite the overall retail slump

by Kristin Schwab
May 19, 2020
As people spend more time at home because of COVID-19, they are thinking about how they can improve those spaces.
Home improvement sales saw only a small dip in the U.S. in April.
Ming Yeung/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Treasury offers new guidance on PPP loan forgiveness

by Justin Ho
May 19, 2020
The new application form for the forgiveness program offers some clarification on significant points.
The new guidelines mean businesses can bring back fewer employees and still meet the Treasury’s forgiveness requirements.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

French Isolation Kevoe West

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Marketplace matters, especially now.


Every Investor makes our journalism stronger.

Support marketplace