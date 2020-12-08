Dec 8, 2020
How far a vaccine executive order could actually go
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to prioritize vaccines to Americans over people from other countries. Plus, markets are in a holding pattern. And, what income inequality is taking from people's paychecks.
There are questions about the practical effects of Trump's planned executive order on vaccine prioritization
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
There are plenty of things keep investors cautious right now
Chief among them, says Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, is "the lack of progress out of Washington on additional fiscal stimulus. I don't think the market likes that." Adding to the looming uncertainty are concerns about Brexit trade negotiations and the recent U.S. jobs report for November that showed slowing hiring growth. All of those factors have markets in a holding pattern, Cleveland said.
New RAND study quantifies cost of rising U.S. inequality
In the past 40 years, income inequality has cost 90% of workers about $2.5 trillion, the RAND study suggests.
