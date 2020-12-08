How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How far a vaccine executive order could actually go
Dec 8, 2020

How far a vaccine executive order could actually go

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to prioritize vaccines to Americans over people from other countries. Plus, markets are in a holding pattern. And, what income inequality is taking from people's paychecks.

There are questions about the practical effects of Trump's planned executive order on vaccine prioritization

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
There are plenty of things keep investors cautious right now

Chief among them, says Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, is "the lack of progress out of Washington on additional fiscal stimulus. I don't think the market likes that." Adding to the looming uncertainty are concerns about Brexit trade negotiations and the recent U.S. jobs report for November that showed slowing hiring growth. All of those factors have markets in a holding pattern, Cleveland said.
Reimagining the Economy

New RAND study quantifies cost of rising U.S. inequality

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Dec 8, 2020
In the past 40 years, income inequality has cost 90% of workers about $2.5 trillion, the RAND study suggests.
From the mid-1970s on, while the U.S. economy has grown, fewer people have reaped the benefits.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
