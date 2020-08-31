Aug 31, 2020
Trump’s temporary payroll tax cut is set to begin tomorrow
How many employers will participate? Plus, United Airlines is canceling fees on most domestic flight changes. And, France's plan to get its citizens traveling again.
The payroll tax holiday is ... not really a holiday?
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
United Airlines drops ticket change fees for domestic flights
Consumers have to be careful, as the fees still apply to the most basic economy fares.
To boost tourism, France encourages its citizens to travel within the country
French vacationers are helping to blunt the downturn brought on by the pandemic.
