Trump’s temporary payroll tax cut is set to begin tomorrow
Aug 31, 2020

How many employers will participate? Plus, United Airlines is canceling fees on most domestic flight changes. And, France's plan to get its citizens traveling again.

Segments From this episode

The payroll tax holiday is ... not really a holiday?

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

United Airlines drops ticket change fees for domestic flights

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Aug 31, 2020
Consumers have to be careful, as the fees still apply to the most basic economy fares.
This could be the first move in more permanent changes to airline ticket pricing.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

To boost tourism, France encourages its citizens to travel within the country

by Rebecca Rosman
Aug 31, 2020
French vacationers are helping to blunt the downturn brought on by the pandemic.
The beach at the western port city of Saint-Malo, which saw an increase in French travelers in July compared to a year earlier.
Rebecca Rosman
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
